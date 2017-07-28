JCPenney sale: Bath towels for $3.49, backpacks for $4.20

Sarah Kuta
The prices are so low at JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale that they're practically giving things away (seriously). When you stack coupon codes on top of their already low sale prices, you can see some pretty awesome savings. We found bath towels for just $3.49 and kids' backpacks for $4.20. Here are the details of the sale:
  • It's on through Saturday, July 29.
  • This sale is online only
  • Use the promo code BUYNOW37 at checkout for an extra 30 percent off
  • Get free shipping when you spend $99
  • Get free shipping when you have your items shipped to a store
If you're not into the whole online shopping thing, JCPenney will give you $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with this coupon (you can also score this same deal online with the promo code DEALS47). That coupon is also good for an extra 15 percent off select furniture, mattresses, custom blinds and shades. It's also good for an extra 10 percent off select watches and salon products. Here are some of the best deals we found during JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale:

Bath Towels for $3.29

You can score full-size bath towels for just $3.29 when you use the BUYNOW37 promo code. These Ogee Trellis towels have such a cute pattern and they come in seven colors.

Backpacks Marked Down To $4.20

Again, when you use the promo code BUYNOW37, you can save big money on kids' backpacks. The price drops to $4.20 with the promo code (regularly $7). There are so many cute patterns and styles, too.

Donuts

Sports Balls

Polka Dots

These are just a few of the great deals we spotted during JCPenney's Black Friday and July. You can see all the savings on their website!  

