Manage communications at Kensington Palace

Attention fans of the British royal family, communications professionals and anyone who's ever wanted to work at a real life palace: time to update your resume and iron your interviewing outfit. Kate, William and Harry are hiring. The job in question? Senior Communications Officer for The Households of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and HRH Prince Henry of Wales, with a particular emphasis on publicizing the works of the group's charity, the Royal Foundation . If it seems surreal to think the royal family would share a job posting publicly, wait until you hear where they listed it: LinkedIn. That's right, the royal job listing is open to the public on the same site so many of us non-royal folk use for professional networking.The right candidate will "play a key role in the development and implementation of the communications strategy for The Royal Foundation and producing and delivering creative communications campaigns." It sounds like a pretty demanding position that includes a lot of interacting with the media and shaping the public image of the foundation. But the perks are pretty amazing too. For example, you get an office at Kensington Palace.Not a bad view, huh? Unfortunately, an affinity for the royals and an encyclopedic knowledge of Duchess Kate's fashion choices aren't part of the qualification requirements. Instead, the royals are seeking someone with "extensive experience within a marketing, media or PR office, with a relevant degree (or equivalent qualification) and, ideally, have experience of working within the charity sector." The job ad also specified that "the ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times." A tall order, to be sure, but what else would you expect from such a high-profile client? If this job sounds tailor-made for you, hop on over to the Royal Foundation website and send in your resume.

