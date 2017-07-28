These 6 Class-Action Lawsuits might owe you some money

1. Staples Rewards

2. Wells Fargo Dealer Services Inc.

3. Amazon

4. Wild Planet Foods

5. The Body Shop

6. Neiman Marcus

Class-action lawsuits happen all the time, but if you're not paying close attention, you may not even realize that there's an opportunity for you to make money—without having to do much of anything. As long as you've purchased a product or or service during the time frame stated in the lawsuit, you just file a claim form, and wait to receive your payment if the company decides to settle. Instead of scouring the internet for major class action lawsuits that you can likely be a part of, we've made it easy for you and have come up with a list of the top most recent, class-action lawsuits. If you are eligible, just make sure you fill out the claim form, or you won't pocket any of that money. Here are six class-action lawsuits that you might be entitled to.If you were a Staples Rewards member who made a purchase between March 24, 2009 and April 25, 2017, you are eligible for this class-action lawsuit. The suit claims that Staples engaged in unfair business practices by not informing customers coupons apply across the entire transaction, diminishing the amount of Staples Rewards earned. If you fill out this claim form and Staples settles, you will receive a $10 Staples Rewards credit.Wells Fargo Dealer Services Inc., a division of Wells Fargo Bank, is being accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by using an automatic telephone dialing system to send out robocalls and unwanted texts to consumers. If you received a call or text from Wells Fargo Dealer Services Inc. between April 1, 2011 and March 30, 2016, file this claim form , and you may be able to receive a portion of the $14,834,058 settlement.If you made an in-app purchase through Amazon between November 2011 and May 2016, you may be eligible for a refund on your purchase. At the time, Amazon didn’t require a password for in-app purchases, which allowed children playing "free" games to buy virtual goods — like coins, stars, and pet food — without their parents’ permission. Look out for an email, or apply for a refund here. You can potentially receive $39 from Wild Planet Foods if you purchased a Wild Planet Or Sustainable Seas Tuna between November 5, 2011 and May 12, 2017. The lawsuit claims that Wild Planet under-filled their tuna cans. File a claim form to receive a portion of this settlement.All people who made a purchase with a credit or debit card at any of The Body Shop’s retail locations in the United States where an electronically-printed receipt was received that displayed more than the last five digits of that person’s debit or credit card number are eligible. This must have occurred between February 12, 2011 and March 21, 2017. If you file a claim form, you are eligible for a $12 gift card.Neiman Marcus was accused of failing to protect customers’ privacy and waiting 28 days to inform affected customers of a security breach. If you used a credit card at any Neiman Marcus location between July 16, 2013 and Jan. 10, 2014, you are eligible for up to $100 from the company if you fill out this claim form.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.