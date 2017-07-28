You could get cable TV for $20 a month!

A&E

AMC

Animal Planet

Bravo

CNN

Discovery Channel

E!

Food Network

Freeform

FX

Hallmark Channel

HGTV

History Channel

National Geographic

Oxygen

TLC

TNT

USA and more

Cord Cutters Leading To Cable Streaming Options

Could This Be The Future Of TV?

Tired of paying high cable TV bills even though you only watch a handful of channels? One cable company decided to test out a new "skinny" streaming bundle for only $20. Charter Communications created Spectrum TV Stream , an option that includes 25 popular cable channels and local broadcast stations. Cable stations in the package include:Sports lovers may notice no channels dedicated to their favorite pastime. Not even ESPN. Stream subscribers can opt for a $12 add-on package . This will include the ESPN channels, NBC Sports and more. If you like movie channels, it looks like Spectrum Stream has another option for you. For an additional $15 each month , viewers get HBO, Showtime, The Movie Channel, Starz and StarzEncore. Or if you don't need all of them, pick and choose the ones you want for $7.50 each month. The price stays the same for three years. Spectrum Stream subscribers also get 5,000 free on-demand titles, and access to many network apps, with their login credentials. As of now, only select regions have the option to purchase this new package. You also must have Spectrum internet services to participate. However, Charter Communications looks to expand offerings soon.Cable and satellite companies continue to look for more ways to hold onto subscribers in the cord-cutting era. People these days often decide to "cut the cord" on traditional pay TV in favor of either local-only stations or streaming just the stations they want. Research shows that pay TV providers lost nearly two million households between 2014 and 2015. Meanwhile, in the same time frame, Netflix subscriber numbers jumped 20 percent. Plus, Amazon saw a 40 percent rise and Hulu noted a 45 percent increase in their subscribers. Gadgets such as the Amazon Fire stick, Apple TV, Roku and even video game consoles make streaming affordable and easy for viewers. So Charter Communications decided to launch Stream, which can be accessed through the Roku and Amazon Fire TV.Other traditional pay TV providers , such as CenturyLink, Comcast Dish Network and DirecTV started their own packages to compete for cord cutters. After years of digging in their heels over offering only large bundles, it seems like pay TV companies recognize that upping their competitive game is essential to winning consumers.

