Payless Shoes has a BOGO deal

When your kids are growing like weeds, it can feel like you're always on the hunt for new shoes. Luckily, Payless Shoes is running a pretty sweet deal right now , just in time for back-to-school shopping: When you buy one pair of shoes, you can get the second for 50 percent off. This deal is good on all shoes, except for American Ballet Theatre and SafeTStep shoes. Payless doesn't say when this deal ends, but we're guessing it's for a limited time only. Plus, you should know this deal is good, which means you won't see the same savings at your local Payless store. Good news, though. You can get free shipping on orders over $25 and free returns at any Payless store.These girls' sneakers are adorable and come in nine fun colors and patterns. They're on sale for $9.99 to $12.99 (not including the BOGO savings if you buy another pair!)Send the energetic little dudes in your life back to school in style with these orange and gray boys' running shoes , which are on sale for $16.99 (regularly $19.99).Why not treat yourself with this sale? One for you, one for me! These KangaROOS women's joggers are marked down to $24.99-$25 and they come in seven fun colors.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.