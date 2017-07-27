3-wick candles are on sale at Bath & Body Works

Whether you want to admit it or not, fall is almost here.
It's time to break out the pumpkin-scented everything.
If you need some help making your home extra cozy when the temperature drops, head over to Bath & Body Works.
You can snag their popular (and amazing) there-wick candles on sale.
Right now, Bath & Body Works is running a buy one, get one free deal on all three-wick candles.
With the BOGO deal, you'll pay $11.20 to $12.25 per candle, which is a steal.
Plus, if you spend more than $30, you can use the promo code FLIPFLOPS for an extra $10 off.
We checked and this promo code works in conjunction with the BOGO three-wick candles deal—score!
This deal is in stores and online, so you can shop however you want.
Bath & Body Works said this deal is on while supplies last, so there doesn't seem to be a clear end date for this sale.
Here are some of the scents you can snag: