3-wick candles are on sale at Bath & Body Works

Sarah Kuta
Whether you want to admit it or not, fall is almost here. It's time to break out the pumpkin-scented everything. If you need some help making your home extra cozy when the temperature drops, head over to Bath & Body Works. You can snag their popular (and amazing) there-wick candles on sale. Right now, Bath & Body Works is running a buy one, get one free deal on all three-wick candles. With the BOGO deal, you'll pay $11.20 to $12.25 per candle, which is a steal. Plus, if you spend more than $30, you can use the promo code FLIPFLOPS for an extra $10 off. We checked and this promo code works in conjunction with the BOGO three-wick candles deal—score! This deal is in stores and online, so you can shop however you want. Bath & Body Works said this deal is on while supplies last, so there doesn't seem to be a clear end date for this sale. https://www.facebook.com/bathandbodyworks/photos/a.165136625675.150950.135748000675/10155745300615676/?type=3&theater Here are some of the scents you can snag:

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

Limoncello

Bourbon Sea Salt Caramel

