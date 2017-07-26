You can win $1,000 in school supplies with this giveaway

As we head into the dog days of summer, many parents are dreading the season of back-to-school shopping and the pricey items that their kiddos are going to need for the coming school year. But, luckily, there are many ways that you can save money when stocking up for school—if you knew where to look. Some lucky shoppers might even end up getting all of their back-to-school items for free! Ebates , a company which offers customers cashback and coupons for their shopping, has just made an exciting announcement: They are going to be giving away three backpacks stuffed with this season's hottest school supplies. Each of the backpacks includes $1000 worth of school supplies. One backpack will be geared towards elementary school children, one towards middle school/high school, and one towards college-aged kids. So whether your kid is 9 or 19, their sweepstakes could end up saving you some serious moolah.So how you do enter to win? Go to the Ebates Facebook events page, and RSVP to attend their upcoming Facebook Live event. It occurs today, July 26th at 12:00 PM PDT, and it is open to Ebates members. It is simple to become a member, if you aren't already. Just go to their home page to sign up, and get a $10 welcome bonus just for doing so! There are nearly 800 people currently signed up to win the free backpack giveaway, but even if you don't end up winning the sweepstakes, the Facebook Live event will still end up saving you cash, as the Ebates experts will reveal their best tips and tricks for back-to-school shopping. Considering that the average parent spends over $100 on each of their kids' school supplies, we all need to learn some money-management tricks when it comes to these purchases.Do you have any secrets when it comes to saving money for back-to-school shopping? Do you think that back-to-shopping lists are becoming extreme?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.