3 awesome gadgets making life easier at home

If simple tasks around the house like turning on the lights, or weeding your garden are a drag for you, then maybe it’s time you let tech help. Jared Cotter has three gadgets making life at home easier.

1. Beam

This projector can turn any surface into a smart screen allowing you to do whatever you want. It simply screws into any light socket, connects to the internet and will run any app you choose. Pricing on Beam is well over $500, but you can place it above your dining table allowing you to play some games with your buddies, or use it in the kitchen to help cook that delicious recipe.

2. Ring ZERO

This is a ring for your finger that allows you to control devices and electronics using gestures like changing the channel on your TV with a swipe motion, or uploading pics to Facebook by air drawing an arrow. Pick one up for around $150.

3. FarmBot Genesis

This cool robot precisely sews seeds in any pattern and density you want, and then waters those efficiently with the exact amount each plant needs based on its type. It takes the guess work out of growing a garden and makes it more like playing a video game. You can preorder one for around $3,000. It’s pricy, but you’ll never have to pull weeds again!

