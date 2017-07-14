3 high-tech gift ideas for wine lovers

Wine tech is on the rise! Everything from a powerful way to pop a cork, to sound waves that make your vino venerable, and even a way to turn that bottle into a keg. The List's Donna Ruko has three high-tech gift ideas for wine lovers!

They say you shouldn't mix alcoholic beverages and power tools, but we make an exception for this screwdriver, wine opener hybrid, made by SKIL. It comes with a cork screw attachment, foil cutter, wine stopper and a 5 piece bit set. Plenty of retailers sell them on the web for around $30.

This gadget promises to make every wine better by blasting it with ultra-sonic waves. Just fill it with tap water, place an open bottle in the tank and hit the white or red button, depending on the color of your wine. Molecules in the wine collide and mingle, resulting in a more developed taste, aroma and mouth feel. they run around $250.

Exclusive "The List" Coupon Code:

Use THELIST1 at checkout for $25 off the online price and valid until May 15, 2016.

It’s an electric wine aerator that dispenses wine with the touch of a button. Clean and simple, this battery operated device is like a tap for a keg, you slip it on, tube first and gently press it down over the neck. As you pour, the unwanted sediments are left at the bottom. They run around $100.

Exclusive "The List" Coupon Code:

Use thelist at checkout for 20% off the online price and valid until May 9, 2016.

That's three high-tech gifts that every wine lover, will love!

