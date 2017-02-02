3 Mouthwatering Fondue Recipes That You Need To Try

Move over Super Bowl Sunday because Feb. 5 is also National Chocolate Fondue Day. To celebrate Lindsey Granger and The Melting Pot Restaurants of Arizona, Erin Cooper have three fun fondue recipes that will impress your friends.

1. Champagne Cheese Fondue

Put in a little garlic, a squeeze of lemon juice and then slowly add the cheese. Try a blend of Gruyere and fontina, or the white cheese of your choice. The perfect melted cheese should have the consistency of warm honey. That's when you know you're ready to go. Get some sourdough bread and start dipping into this delicious dish.

2. Coq Au Vin Fondue

Use a vegetable broth, vegies of your choice and add some Burgundy wine, then, add garlic, scallions and veggies as the broth comes to a boil. Now it’s time to skewer whatever it is you would like to put in there and then you set it right in the pot and leave it alone. Cooking times vary depending on what meat or seafood you're placing in the fondue pot. Most things take between 1-3 minutes.

3. White Chocolate Chambord Fondue

Chocolate is usually everyone's favorite part of the fondue experience. Try using white chocolate choose a Chambord which is a raspberry liqueur and pour in a little bit. Get some fresh fruit and enjoy!

You can change up the flavor of the chocolate to give it a nice variety depending on what you have at home. Nuts make great mix-ins, peanut butter and even candy.

