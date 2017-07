Looking to have a happy hour at home? Sticker shock at the wine shop can stop you in your tracks. Fear not Holly Morgan found some gems with the help of Craig and Danielle Dziadowicz that won't decant your wallet. Here are three wines under $13 you should buy by the case!

1. Santa Carolina (Pinot Noir) - $10.99

This Pinot out of Chile has settle notes of a smoky cherry and nice acidy. This wine is refreshing and pairs well with food, or if you're going to have a glass (or bottle) in the afternoon.

2. Baron De lay (Rioja) - $12.99

This nice little, white blend from Spain is light, refreshing and goes well with salads or seafood. If you went to Napa or France you're going to pay up to $50 for this kind of a quality.

3. Les Vignes De Bila-Haut (Rose) - $10.99

For years there has been a push to get the American pallet to gravitate towards dry roses. This is a great example of a dry rosa from France at a great price.

Now you’re ready to buzz on a budget with these three wines for under 13 bucks…. Cheers!

