4 popular wines and what they say about your personality

Thrillist recently came out with a study about what type you drink and what it says about you. The study is by no means scientific, but it has zesty top notes and a smooth finish! Holly Morgan and Postinos’ Zac Tatum have more on how the type of wine you drink, says a lot about your personality.

1. Malbec

Somebody who's drinking a Malbec is not playing around. Not to say they're snotty, but Thrillist does say Malbec lovers will probably swirl their wine the longest at group dinners. They are very focused and know what they want.

2. Pinot Noir

You care what other people think, but that's ok because you're also a smarty pants. Somebody who's drinking a Pinot Noir, they probably have a lot of wisdom behind them.

3. Syrah

If you're swishing on a glass of Syrah, you're probably adventurous, love to share your life experiences, and you have no problem with a big bar tab.

4. Moscato

If you're ordering this stuff, you're probably there to stay up late and have fun. It's sweet and is like a lot like drinking juice, but with a nice buzz.

That’s just four of the types of wine out there and what they say about your personality. You can see the rest of the list HERE.

