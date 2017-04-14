5 Colonel Sanders Actors We Love

When you think of KFC you probably still think of the guy with his face on the bucket: Colonel Sanders! Recently, KFC has used a bunch of different actors to play the famous role. In case you didn't know, there's a brand new Colonel Sanders and his name is Rob Riggle.

We are taking a poll! Which of these Colonel Sanders actors is your favorite?

1. George Hamilton

2. Darrell Hammond

3. Norm Macdonald

4. Jim Gaffigan

5. Billy Zane

