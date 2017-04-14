5 Colonel Sanders Actors We Love

Jaime Purvis
3:08 PM, Sep 9, 2016
chicken | kfc | colonel sanders
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

When you think of KFC you probably still think of the guy with his face on the bucket: Colonel Sanders! Recently, KFC has used a bunch of different actors to play the famous role. In case you didn't know, there's a brand new Colonel Sanders and his name is Rob Riggle. 

We are taking a poll! Which of these Colonel Sanders actors is your favorite?

1. George Hamilton

2. Darrell Hammond

3. Norm Macdonald

4. Jim Gaffigan

5.  Billy Zane

Let us know if you prefer the new guy, Rob Riggle or the old Colonel Sanders on our Facebook page!

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News