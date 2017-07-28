5 magical things you didn't know about Harry Potter

Last year fans went wild for Harry Potter creator J. K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

That is actually her first screenplay! The Potter movies were written by some American dudes. Bradley Hasemeyer has five more magical things you may not know about Harry Potter.

1. Rowling Lost Billionaire Status

In 2012 Forbes announced that Rowling dropped off its billionaires list. This is partially due to the estimated $160 million that she gave to charity. She wrote the first Potter books while she was a single mother on welfare.

2. Emma Watson Memorized All the Lines

Emma Watson is so much like her smarty-pants character Hermoine that she not only memorized her own lines for the first movie, but everyone else's as well.

3. Wands Were Made On-Site

Just like in the movies each wand was actually created on-site and Daniel Radcliffe reportedly used around 60 to 70 wands during the filming

4. Rupert’s Ice Cream Truck

Rupert Grint who plays Ron Weasley lived out his childhood dream and bought an ice cream truck. He even reportedly drove it to the studio to give out frozen treats.

5. Voldemort Wore Garters

Actor Ralph Fiennes had to wear tights underneath the robes to play Lord Voldemort and says he eventually switched to garters instead so that they wouldn't restrict his movement as much. Not so scary anymore!

