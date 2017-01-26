5 Things You Didn't Know About Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year is by far the biggest holiday on the Chinese lunar calendar with billions cutting loose. Starting this Sunday, people will be kicking off the Year of the Monkey. Those born under this Chinese zodiac sign are considered quick-witted but mischievous! Kristina Guerrero has five things you may not know about the 15-day celebration.

1. Don’t Clean your Luck Away

Put away the broom! Vanquish that vacuum! Cleaning on lunar New Year’s is considered bad luck and you may sweep away the good fortune you've dreamed of. That includes washing your hair.

2. Paint the Town Red…in Red

Red is believed to bring happiness and good luck into the New Year. It will scare away evil spirits and bad fortune. Just be sure to avoid black! It's associated with death, which is not good.

3. Lucky Money with Red Envelopes

Fill red envelopes with dough and give them to kids and single young people. Always give an even amount; ending in 8 is a good choice, thought to bring prosperity.

4. More Popular than the Super Bowl

Roughly 700 million Chinese will view the lunar New Year’s Eve broadcast on state TV. That's an audience 6 times larger than last year’s big game. But the biggest celebration outside of China is in San Francisco.

5. Dragons, Dragons Everywhere!

They represent prosperity, good luck, and good fortune. In fact, the Chinese believe they descended from dragons.

