6 perfect wine pairings for your personality

Are you outrageous, adventurous or maybe a romantic? Lindsey Granger and Director of Marketing, The Melting Pot Restaurants of Arizona, Erin Cooper have the perfect wine pairings for every personality type!

1. Cabernet Sauvignon

If you are very social, the center of attention and outgoing then this is the wine for you.

2. Merlot

If you like to take your time, have a sweet tooth, and like to talk a lot then this is the wine for you.

3. Malbec

If you are adventurous, enjoy extreme sports and a bit crazy, in a good way, then this is the wine for you.

4. Petite Sirah

If you are extremely social and always the life of the party then this is the wine for you.

5. Riesling

If you enjoy company, like to relax and are a great listener then this is the wine for you.

6. Pinot Grigio

If you love to read, are well traveled and a hopeless romantic then this is the wine for you.

That’s just four of the types of wine out there and what they say about your personality. You can see the rest of the list HERE.

