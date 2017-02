January 31, 2017 - A photo has gone viral of an airplane with 80 falcons sitting in their own seats! A Saudi prince bought tickets for these falcons to fly on Etihad Air. Apparently, it is legal for birds to fly commercial and even have paperwork to do so.

