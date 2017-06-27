A letter to the community by Police Chief Greg Williamson about Officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On Friday, June 26th the Bakersfield Police Department lost a brother officer. Officer David Nelson, a two year veteran, was tragically killed in an automobile accident while pursuing a suspect who failed to yield to his lights and sirens. It has been a very difficult time for Officer Nelson’s family, the Bakersfield Police Department and the community. On behalf of the Bakersfield Police Department I would like to thank all who sent cards, made phone calls, kept us in your prayers and rallied around the Department during this very challenging time.

Officer Nelson is the eighth Bakersfield Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The last line of duty death of a Bakersfield Police Officer occurred almost 32 years ago. Officer Nelson came to us from Burbank, CA. He attended Occidental College and eventually took an internship at the United States Department of Treasury. After sitting behind a desk for six months David decided he wanted to pursue a career in policing. He was a tremendous athlete who did not want to be relegated to a job that kept him indoors.

Officer Nelson applied with the Bakersfield Police Department and two other California law enforcement agencies. David had all of the characteristics and traits law enforcement agencies look for in their officers. When it came down to making a decision David chose the Bakersfield Police Department.

Even though Officer Nelson knew very few people in Bakersfield, he obligated himself to protect each and every member of our great community like they were his own family. David was an outstanding officer who loved serving our city and embraced it wholeheartedly. He immersed himself in his work and community. In two short years he had already become an arrest control instructor and was very excited he had just finished the Field Training Officer course. David also took opportunities to participate in charitable events such as “Shop with a Cop” and the Ultimate First Responder.

David was sworn in on June 24th 2013. He selflessly served the City of Bakersfield until the end of his watch, June 26th, 2015.

On July 7, 2015 the Nelson family and the Bakersfield Police Department will hold a memorial service in honor of Officer Nelson at the Rabobank Theater at 3:00 pm. Officer David Nelson loved being a police officer. So much so that on June 26th, 2015 he gave the sacrifice of his life protecting the citizens of Bakersfield. Please be willing to sacrifice an hour of your afternoon to attend the service and show Officer Nelson’s family and the law enforcement community your support.

Sincerely,

Police Chief Greg Williamson