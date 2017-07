BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventure Center Powersports in central Bakersfield was burglarized on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows a man kicking in the door of the motorcycle store just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The man kicked the door 8 times before breaking the glass and entering the store; he then made off with a 2018 Husqvarna TC 50 dirt bike.

Brent Needham, owner of the store, says there was about $6,000 in damages.

If you have any information, call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.