Let's face it, when we were young back to school meant our parents had to buy us some jeans, sneakers and a trapper keeper.

Oh, how times have changed.

Computers, tablets and accessories are a must for today's children, but you don't have to go broke getting them top notch tech for a low, low price. Tech expert Ken Colburn of Data Doctors says you can get name brand, back to school gadgets on the cheap. He’s sharing some valuable tips with Jared Cotter.

1. Chromebooks

The thing about technology is that it always gets faster, and always gets cheaper. These start at $150 and go up from there. Chromebook laptops run off Google’s operating system and productivity apps. Chromebooks are essentially computers that rely on the internet. Everything a student needs is in Googles Cloud, from word processing to web browsing and parents, they are safer than a traditional laptop. You completely bypass all of the viruses and stuff attacking the Windows platform. From a safety standpoint and cost standpoint Chromebooks are a really great option.

2. iPad and Android Tablets

Apple iPads were once considered a pricy investment. Last year’s cheapest model was $399, but these days you can get them starting at $329. If you're a student with the iPad, there’s added value because of the iWork apps that are included. Now you have a word processor and all these productivity tools. The great thing is it's all Microsoft Office compatible. If Android is your thing then check out the Lenovo Yoga Tablet 3. They start at only $119.

3. Google Drive Cloud Backup

It's really critical that students have their homework in the cloud somewhere and there are so many different options for doing that. Most of them are easy to use. The cloud means storing your stuff on the internet. Once you set it up, it backs up your stuff daily. Ken’s best recommendation for most students is a free service from Google called Google Drive. That works with your computers, your tablets and your smartphone. Once it's in the cloud it can be accessed by any of these devices. If you need more, you can upgrade to 100 gigs a year for $24.

Share your back to school pictures with us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.