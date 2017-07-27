Here's how you can get school supplies for one penny

We know, we know—it's not even August yet! But hey, it's never too early to score an awesome deal, especially on back-to-school shopping. If you want to beat the crowds and stock up on school supplies early, head to Office Depot/Office Max for their penny deals.

Office Depot/Office Max are offering some killer deals this week, through July 29th. Using coupons available on their site, you can score six different items for just 1 cent each. Yes, that's one cent. One measly penny!

The items you can buy for a penny are as follows:

Office Depot brand poly cover wirebound notebook

Textured pencil box in assorted colors

3-pack of Office Depot brand beveled erasers

5-pack of Sharpie brand permanent fine-point markers

5-pack of Zebra Sarasa retractable gel pens

Office Depot brand heavy-duty round-ring binder in assorted colors

All of these are useful items that would work great for students and teachers alike.

To take advantage of the coupon, all of these school or office supplies must be bought in-store—use the OfficeMax website's search function to find an OfficeMax near you. There's also a $5 minimum purchase, as well as a limit of three 1-cent items per customer. The coupons must be presented at purchase.

Unfortunately, the coupons are not valid in stores in Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The 1-cent deal is offered in conjunction with other serious savings this week at Office Depot/Office Max, including 30 percent off online and in-store qualifying purchases of $30 or more (for back-to-school, tech, or printing). Other deals include 25 percent off regularly priced or clearance furniture and seating.

Print your coupons and head to OfficeMax/Office Depot stat to take advantage of this deal! These notebooks, pens, markers, binders, erasers, and pencil cases can be used by students and teachers of all stripes, from elementary to college, from Sunday school to driver's ed.

For other back-to-school deals, check out Payless Shoes' amazing buy-one-get-one sale, happening now.

Check out Don’t Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas about saving money.