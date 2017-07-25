Fair
Payless ShoeSource announced on April 4 plans to close 400 stores. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
When your kids are growing like weeds, it can feel like you’re always on the hunt for new shoes.
Luckily, Payless Shoesource is running a pretty sweet deal right now, just in time for back-to-school shopping: When you buy one pair of shoes, you can get the second for 50 percent off.
This deal is good on all shoes, except for American Ballet Theatre and SafeTStep shoes. Payless doesn’t say when this deal ends, but we’re guessing it’s for a limited time only.
Plus, you should know this deal is good online only, which means you won’t see the same savings at your local Payless store.
Good news, though. You can get free shipping on orders over $25 and free returns at any Payless store.
Girls’ Sneakers
These girls’ sneakers are adorable and come in nine fun colors and patterns.
They’re on sale for $9.99 to $12.99 (not including the BOGO savings if you buy another pair!)
Boys’ Shoes Marked Down
Send the energetic little dudes in your life back to school in style with these orange and gray boys’ running shoes, which are on sale for $16.99 (regularly $19.99).
Women’s Shoes On Sale
Why not treat yourself with this sale? One for you, one for me!
These KangaROOS women’s joggers are marked down to $24.99-$25 and they come in seven fun colors.
