Bakersfield College instructor being sentenced on sex charges with minor

James Johnson
9:04 AM, Jan 18, 2017
Bakersfield College teacher sentenced on Wednesday, January 18

27-year-old Andrew Hubbard is set to appear in court today arrested on sex charges with a minor back in July.

When Hubbard was arrested, he was employed as a part-time instructor at Bakersfield College in one of the colleges music programs.

Bakersfield police detectives conducted a sexual assault investigation and during the course of that investigation, Hubbard was arrested and charged for unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing marijuana to a minor.

Hubbard worked at the college in 2010 and met the victim during that time frame.

At Hubbard’s last court appearance, the charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and furnishing marijuana to a minor were dropped.

Hubbard is scheduled to appear in court today for his sentencing.


 

 

