Bakersfield man travels across the country to fulfill his dream of running in the Boston Marathon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eddie Verdejo ran in his first marathon when he was just 17 years old. Before that, he had only run shorter distances. He says when he discovered running, he discovered his passion.

His goal has always been to run in the Boston Marathon. That dream was halted when an injury kept him from not only running, but walking. He couldn't run for seven years as he went through physical therapy.

"When I saw people running I was frustrated because I was not able to run." Verdejo says.

After recovering, Verdejo qualified for Boston. When he got there Monday, temperatures were hot and he says everyone around him suffered from the heat. But Verdejo pushed on, finishing with a time of 3:10:59. He says crossing that finish line was a dream come true.

"Finally this day came true, at least I'm doing this. It was a dream for me, running that race," Verdejo says.

Here is a list of all Bakersfield residents' finishing times in the 2017 Boston Marathon and here are some photos.