Bakersfield Police Department opens memorial fund for Officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Police Department has been receiving numerous inquiries about how people can donate in the memory of Officer David Nelson.

An account has been established at the Bakersfield City Employee Federal Credit Union (BCEFCU), 2817 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Donations can be made in the name of Officer David Nelson at that location or to the Bakersfield Police Officers Association, Officer Assistance Fund at the BCEFCU, or via check or Paypal at www.bpoa.us.

The funds from this account will be forwarded a memorial scholarship fund the family is establishing in Officer Nelson’s name.