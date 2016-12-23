Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Italy

Haze
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
HI: 52°
LO: 39°
HI: 54°
LO: 36°
Police stand at the area after a lorry truck ploughed through a Christmas market on December 19, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Several people have died while dozens have been injured as police investigate the attack at a market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Kurfuerstendamm and whether it is linked to a terrorist plot.
Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police.
The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni — a town near Milan — just after 3 a.m. local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed.
When the man was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22-caliber gun out of his backpack and fired, continued the tweet.
The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and is in hospital, according to Italian police.
Twelve people were killed and dozens injured when a truck plowed into the busy market Monday.
A U.N. Security Council measure condemning Israeli settlements in occupied territories has been put on hold.
Transgender people in Pakistan can marry, but gay people can't.
Half the city had been under opposition control for the past four years.
28-year-old John Tufton Blauvelt is wanted by Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina for the charges of murder and…