Boston Marathon bombing survivor will marry firefighter who saved her

February 2, 2017 - A beautiful story went viral this week. A Boston Marathon bombing survivor fell in love and is planning to marry the firefighter who helped her make it through. Roseann Sdoia was near the finish line in April 2013 when the bombs went off. Mike Materia was there by her side and stayed with her on the way to the hospital. Sdoia found out that she lost part of her leg and Materia helped her in the weeks following. They soon fell in love and now are planning to get married in the Fall of this year. According to the New York Post, Sdoia said, "I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason."