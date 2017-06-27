Bakersfield Police Department officer killed after high-speed pursuit in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - "Our primary focus is on finding the vehicle that Officer Nelson was pursuing prior to this collision," Bakersfield Police Sergeant Joe Grubbs said after officer David Nelson, 26, died from a car crash while pursuing a suspect.

The pursuit happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Mt. Vernon and Panorama Drive.

Grubbs said the pursuit started in the area of Flower and Haley streets.

The officer, Nelson, was chasing the car down Panorama Dr. before losing connection with dispatchers. He was found by fellow officers pinned inside his car and was eventually pulled out by other police officers and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nelson had been with the department for two years.

He's the first Bakersfield Police officer to be killed in the line of duty since William Sikola was killed in a high-speed pursuit in 1983.

The investigation has turned criminal as CHP and BPD are in search of the suspect who lead the officer on pursuit. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. The suspect vehicle is an unlicensed silver Hundai.

Grubbs said the department would use any means they have to track down the suspect. At the intersection of the crash, it looks like there are traffic cameras that could be used to help identify the suspect.

The Sherrif's Department is using their helicopter to look for the suspect vehicle. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, and BPD is investigating the criminal investigation.

Kern County Congressman David Valadao issued a statement, saying "My heart goes out to the family of the fallen officer. He, and all of those who work every day to protect our community are in my prayers."

The intersection has been closed down since the crash and is expected to be shut down into the evening hours.