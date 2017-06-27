BPD talks about arrest of man accused of killing officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Bakersfield Police Department held a press conference Monday at about 1 p.m. regarding the arrest of the man accused of killing Officer David Nelson.

BPD officials talked about how they found 32-year-old Bakersfield resident Julian Hernandez as well as information surrounding the case.

According to officials, on Saturday, June 27th at 8:30 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department received a tip by a caller that they had seen an individual driving a silver Hyundai with paper license plates frequenting a residence located in the 2600 block of Sunny Lane.

Officers were sent to the home where they contacted 32-year-old Bakersfield resident Julian Hernandez.

Police said that the silver Hyundai was recovered at the home. The investigation revealed that Hernandez was the driver of the vehicle involved the chase with officer David Nelson, according to police officials.

Also, a shotgun was recovered at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive that had been discarded by and belonged to Hernandez, police said.

Later that Saturday evening at about 11:30 p.m., Hernandez was arrested at the Bakersfield Police Department on charges of evading an officer in a vehicle causing injury or death, hit and run causing injury or death, obstructing arrest with violence, felon in possession of a firearm and additional firearms related charges.