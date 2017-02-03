3:55 Update: Northbound Interstate 5 near the 99 split is now open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Northbound I5 near the 99 split has been shutdown due to a hazmat situation following a trailer fire.

The fire broke out around midnight Friday. The trailer that caught fire was carrying acidic and corrosive substances, according to Kern County Fire.

The California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department are on scene with environmental health, working to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported and the driver of the trailer is cooperating with an investigation.

Kern County Fire says the freeway could be shut down for a couple more hours depending on how dangerous the substances spilled are to clean up.