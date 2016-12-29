Russia announces new Syrian cease-fire deal

5:24 AM, Dec 29, 2016
7:26 AM, Dec 29, 2016
county | kern | news | breaking

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference during the G20 summit meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday, September 6, 2013.

n/a
CNN

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to scale down its presence in Syria, where it has provided crucial support to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

It all happened after the Syrian army announced a nationwide cease-fire set to begin at midnight.

Putin didn’t say how many troops would be withdrawn, but did say the Russian military will maintain some presence in the country.

The cease-fire is expected to be followed by renewed peace negotiations to end nearly 6 years of conflict.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top