California auditor: Disabled parking permits need scrutiny

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The California auditor says the state gives disabled parking permits to people who don't provide enough medical information to prove they need one.

The state auditor reviewed nearly 100 applications the Department of Motor Vehicles approved. In a report released Tuesday, Elaine Howle says nearly three in four approved applications did not adequately describe the disability. Nearly one in five included a medical provider's signature that didn't match the one on file with the licensing health board.

Howle's report also says the DMV has not canceled permits for 35,000 people who are probably dead.

The DMV issues disabled permits in the form of placards and license plates. They allow people to park in disabled spaces and for free in metered spaces. They also exempt people from time limits on spaces.