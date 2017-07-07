Driving Miss Norma: 3 life lessons for us all

One woman had the journey of a lifetime when she got her last wish to travel around the country at 90 years old. Her family wrote about her travels in a new book Driving Miss Norma and Donna Ruko is talking to them about the lessons we can all learn from Miss Norma.

1. Saying YES to Living

Norma was diagnosed with cancer two days after her husband died and the family was faced with what many families are faced with: what do we do with mom now? She's a widow, she's sick and they had some important decisions to make. She decided not to have treatment and instead take her son and daughter-in-law's offer to travel the country together with their dog Ringo.

2. Finding Out Who You Really Are

They knew that there was a 60-foot tall statue of the Jolly Green Giant in Blue Earth, Minnesota and decided to see how Norma would react to visiting this roadside attraction. It was there that the family realized there's something in this wonderful woman that they’d never seen before.

3. Pass It On

Norma said the family didn’t need to do a funeral, but she said it be nice if people could spread more joy and have an experience like she did her last year.

It's never too late to spread some joy and live life just like Miss Norma did.

