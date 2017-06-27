Government officials react to death of Bakersfield police officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Fuller Statement on Death of Bakersfield Police Officer

Senator Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield) issued the following statement on the death of Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson:

“My prayers are with Police Officer Nelson’s family, loved ones and fellow peace officers. His death is a tremendous loss and a tragic reminder of the dangers he and others face protecting our communities.”

Attorney General Kamala D. Harris Expresses Condolences Over the Death of Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson

SACRAMENTO – Attorney General Harris today issued the following statement on the death of Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson:

"Today, Bakersfield Police Officer David Nelson bravely gave his life in service of his community and the state of California. On behalf of the California Department of Justice, I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, his loved ones, and the entire Bakersfield Police Department. The state of California and our law enforcement family will be forever grateful for his dedicated service.”

Vidak Statement on the Death officer David Nelson Sacramento

Senator Andy Vidak (R-Hanford) issued the following statement regarding the tragic death of Bakersfield Police Department Officer David Nelson: My entire staff and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Nelson, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep our Bakersfield community safe.