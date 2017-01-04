If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that person in your life that loves to drink, we’ve got you covered! Bradley Hasemeyer has three unique gadgets.

1. Medea Vodka

Get the party started! This vodka brand actually holds a programmable LED sign and uses an app to add messages on your bottle. Get one for around $29.

2. Levitating CUP

Ditch your coasters because your drink will never touch the table. You can get lifted with the Levitating Cup. It's in the final phases of a Kickstarter campaign and will be available next month for about $190.

3. BACtrack

Make sure your blood alcohol isn't too elevated. This smartphone Breathalyzer claims police-grade accuracy. Be sure to wait 15 minutes after drinking or eating for an accurate result. You can grab one for around $99. Use the coupon code: THELIST to save 15% on any BACtrack order.

