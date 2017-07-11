How you can get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for 80 cents July 14th

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you love Krispy Kreme donuts you'll want the know the sweet deal the donut shop is offering its customers on July 14th celebrating their 80th anniversary.

They are giving their customers a dozen donuts for only 80 cents. There's a catch though...

You must purchase a dozen donuts before you can get another dozen for 80 cents. To put it into perspective, one original glazed donut typically costs 99 cents!

The deal will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday July 14th!

The Bakersfield Krispy Kreme location is 9410 Rosedale Hwy.