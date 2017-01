Flash Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern

Areal Flood Watch issued January 8 at 6:12AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56AM PST expiring January 8 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Tulare

Flash Flood Watch issued January 5 at 8:50AM PST expiring January 9 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern