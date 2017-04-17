Mostly Cloudy
BOSTON (AP) -- UPDATE (9:19 a.m.): Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui has won the Boston Marathon -- his first marathon victory ever.
Kirui outran Galen Rupp of the U.S. to take Monday's 121st running of the race in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 36 seconds.
He took seventh in last year's Amsterdam Marathon and third at Rotterdam.
Rupp finished unofficially in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 58 seconds.
Edna Kiplagat has won her Boston Marathon debut.
The Kenyan policewoman opened up a big lead heading into the Newton hills, and she cruised to victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 21 minutes, 53 seconds in Monday's 121st running of the race.
It's the first time Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, has raced Boston.
She's won in London, New York City and Los Angeles.
