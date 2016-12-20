Kern County Community Reading Project seeks volunteers for spring semester

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office announced today that volunteers are needed for the annual Kern County Community Reading Project.

The project recruits and trains community members to become reading coaches for local second grade students.

"The program is a perfect opportunity for community members who would like to make a positive impact in the lives of young students who are experiencing challenges in learning to read," said Teresa Twisselman, coordinator English/Language Arts at KCSOS. "One hour a week is all it takes to help four children become successful readers."

Volunteers attend a two-hour training session to learn the guided reading technique, then commit one hour, one day a week for at least one semester. During each visit, a volunteer coaches four students individually for 15 minutes. A different volunteer is in the classroom every day, assuring daily-guided practice for the selected students.

For more information, please contact Teresa Twisselman, coordinator English/Language Arts, at (661) 636-4645.

Those interested in volunteering during the spring semester 2017 can choose between any of three training sessions: Wed., Jan.11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Thurs., Sept. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All trainings take place at City Centre, 1300 17th Street in downtown Bakersfield, room 1B. No pre-registration is necessary.