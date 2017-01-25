1 teen, 2 juveniles arrested with guns, marijuana

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On January 23rd, 2017 at about 10:00 am, deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Kern Valley Substation responded to a report of a burglary that had occurred at a home in the 8000 block of Jetta Avenue in South Lake.

Deputies determined several items, including firearms, had been stolen from the home. A photograph of a suspect vehicle was provided to deputies. The photograph was also posted to the social media site Facebook.



At approximately 11:15 am, deputies received information regarding a possible sighting of the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Lake Isabella Boulevard and Webb Avenue. The reporting party indicated to dispatchers he had recognized the vehicle after seeing the Facebook post.



Deputies responded to the area, located the vehicle, and stopped it at the intersection of Clark Street and Delva Drive. Deputies located evidence related to the burglary inside the vehicle and subsequently arrested 18-year-old Xavier Mendoza. Further investigation led deputies to a home in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue, where two juveniles were arrested after being found in possession of the stolen property.



As a result of the investigation, deputies seized six firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and over 12 pounds of marijuana. Mendoza and the two juveniles were arrested for burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and conspiracy.



The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information on this case they are asked to call the Kern Valley Substation at 760-549-2100, the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040