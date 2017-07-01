1-year-old falls into pool, dies in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County coroner said the body of a 1-year-old was found floating in a swimming pool Thursday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., officials said Bella Gamboa was found in an above ground swimming pool in the 3800 block of Rio Viejo Drive and taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

There she was transferred to the emergency room, but was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination will be conducted next week to determine the cause and manner of death.