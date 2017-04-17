2 Men and a teenager behind bars, they now face weapon and gang related charges

Two men and a teenager are now behind bars and face weapon and gang related charges.

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police conducted a traffic stop on Robinson Street in East Bakersfield.

As they were searching the vehicle, they found a loaded gun.

18-year-old Christopher Kenney, 25-year-old Erick Jones and a 16-year-old were arrested. 

