2 Men and a teenager behind bars, they now face weapon and gang related charges

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 81°
LO: 57°
Two men and a teenager are now behind bars and face weapon and gang related charges.
Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police conducted a traffic stop on Robinson Street in East Bakersfield.
As they were searching the vehicle, they found a loaded gun.
18-year-old Christopher Kenney, 25-year-old Erick Jones and a 16-year-old were arrested.
More than a dozen runners from Kern County took part in Monday's Boston Marathon.
When it comes to starting a business in a small city in America, two Kern County cities rank low on a list released by WalletHub on Monday .
The company that owns Dollar General has been ordered to pay $1.12 million in a settlement after it was found the company mishandled…
There's currently slowing on southbound Interstate 5 near Taft Highway after an SUV collided with a semi truck Monday morning.