23-25 kids got to shop for family in annual event

3:17 PM, Dec 23, 2016

The Taft Police Department hosted their annual Shop with a Cop event Thursday night.

Chief Ed Whiting told 23ABC that 23-25 kids were given a $300 shopping spree to spend on themselves and family members.

The event took place at the KMart on Garner Field Road.

