3 juveniles injured in South Bakersfield crash

On Friday, December 23, 2016 at 8:31 A.M., Officers were dispatched to Wilson Road and South Union Avenue regarding an injury collision.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that 3 juveniles were ejected from a Ford Aerostar minivan. Two of the juveniles suffered minor injuries and one juvenile suffered moderate injuries.

All three juveniles were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the minivan was not injured. The driver of a Honda sedan had a complaint of pain. None of the juveniles were restrained in the vehicle.

The investigation determined that the driver of the Ford Aerostar made an illegal U-Turn in front of the Honda Sedan which was travelling Westbound on Wilson Road. The driver of the Ford Aerostar was cited for being unlicensed, illegal U-Turn and child restraint violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

Bakersfield -