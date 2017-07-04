3.2-magnitude earthquake reported near Frazier Park

7:12 AM, Jul 4, 2017
20 mins ago
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has struck 3 kilometers north-northwest of Frazier Park. The quake struck around 6:42 a.m. 

Local News