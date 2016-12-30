Bakersfield Police Department investigating suspicious death after carjacking in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Just after 2 a.m. on December 30, Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a carjacking on U Street, just east of 1st Street.

Officers spoke with a man who said he was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.

During the investigation, BPD officers discovered a dead man on V Street, just south of 3rd Street. As a result, the two streets were closed off as they investigated this suspicious death.

The car that was stolen is still missing, and officers believe that due to the short distance between the body and carjacking that the two instances are related.