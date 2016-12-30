Bakersfield Police Department investigating suspicious death after carjacking in Central Bakersfield

Light rain
HI: 59°
LO: 49°
HI: 56°
LO: 44°
HI: 55°
LO: 40°
After finding a body a block away from a carjacking, Bakersfield police are investigating further.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Just after 2 a.m. on December 30, Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a carjacking on U Street, just east of 1st Street.
Officers spoke with a man who said he was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.
During the investigation, BPD officers discovered a dead man on V Street, just south of 3rd Street. As a result, the two streets were closed off as they investigated this suspicious death.
The car that was stolen is still missing, and officers believe that due to the short distance between the body and carjacking that the two instances are related.
HolidayLights at the California Living Museum will be closed Friday, January 30 due to poor weather conditions.
UPDATE (Dec. 28, 2016, 2:15 p.m.): According to Sergeant Gary Carruesco, the Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect related to…
Heading out to celebrate New Year's Eve? Ensure a safe return home, and avoid jail time and exorbitant fees , by planning ahead for a sober ride.
For many of you, trying to remember all the great things that happened each year can be a difficult task, but one idea can make the year easy…