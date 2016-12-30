Bakersfield Police Department investigating suspicious death after carjacking in Central Bakersfield

4:30 AM, Dec 30, 2016
7:33 AM, Dec 30, 2016

After finding a body a block away from a carjacking, Bakersfield police are investigating further.

KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Just after 2 a.m. on December 30, Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a carjacking on U Street, just east of 1st Street.

Officers spoke with a man who said he was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen.

During the investigation, BPD officers discovered a dead man on V Street, just south of 3rd Street. As a result, the two streets were closed off as they investigated this suspicious death.

The car that was stolen is still missing, and officers believe that due to the short distance between the body and carjacking that the two instances are related.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News