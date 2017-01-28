Accident near Stockdale Hwy and S Montclair St causing traffic

Clear
HI: 57°
LO: 34°
HI: 61°
LO: 37°
HI: 66°
LO: 39°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident near Stockdale Highway and S Montclair Street in Southwest Bakersfield is causing traffic in the area.
Kern County Firefighter's Local 1301 put up nine banners to let citizens in the affected communities know that their local fire station(s)…
The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame held their inaugural induction as part of their one-year anniversary Friday.
The BAKERSFIELD MUSIC HALL OF FAME celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its long-awaited inaugural HALL OF…
Hundreds of Kern County residents gathered Friday to voice concerns about the proposed abolition of the current healthcare system by…