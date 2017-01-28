Accident near Stockdale Hwy and S Montclair St causing traffic

5:16 PM, Jan 27, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident near Stockdale Highway and S Montclair Street in Southwest Bakersfield is causing traffic in the area.

Local News