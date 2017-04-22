Accident reported on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway

6:58 PM, Apr 21, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident was reported on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway Friday evening.

The driver of the single vehicle accident has major injuries.

23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.

