Accident reported on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An accident was reported on southbound Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway Friday evening.
The driver of the single vehicle accident has major injuries.
23ABC will update this story as we receive more information.
On April 21, 2017 at 7:52 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the area of Haley Street and Noble Ave for a robbery.
A fire was reported in the receiving area at Wonderful Citrus Friday afternoon.
The Kern County Animal Services is holding an adoption event on April 23.