Adoption event on Saturday at Bakersfield Pet Smart!

Adam Bowles
6:15 AM, Jul 8, 2017
Marley's Mutts is sponsoring an adoption event this Saturday, 7/8 at the Pet Smart in Bakersfield.  

This is located at Olive and Calloway and will last from 9am to 2pm.  

Come on down today if you want to adopt a new member of the family!

