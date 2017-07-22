Adventist Health brings burn training to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Adventist Health of Bakersfield hosted an advance burn life support course for first responders and medical staff Friday morning.

Adventist Health teamed up with Shriners Hospitals, UC Davis and the Bakersfield Fire Department to bring burn training to Kern County.

Actors covered in make-up portrayed burn victims so doctors could assess how to treat them. The doctors particpated in a series of lecgtures and hands-on courses to receive the full training.

If you missed out on the training course but think it would be helpful to you, Adventist Health will hold another course in the future.